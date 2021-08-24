‘We’ll find you;’ $100k reward offered for information on Officer Briscoe shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A $100,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for shooting two men outside of a downtown Houston restaurant, killing New Orleans Detective Everett Briscoe.

The body of Officer Briscoe will be transported back to New Orleans Tuesday.

Houston Police escorted Briscoe from the Respect of Life Funeral Home in southeast Houston around noon.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner offered a $40,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the men responsible for the fatal shooting.

“You know who you are,” Turner said in a press conference. “Somebody out there knows who you are. I just want to be very clear. We’ll find you.”

Houston Mayor @SylvesterTurner: $40,000 reward for info. leading to the arrest of those individuals responsible for the shooting of NOPD Det. Briscoe.

Turner: "You know who you are. Somebody out there knows who you are. I just want to be very clear, we'll find you" @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/DJ2VvHwr50 — Cody Lillich (@CodyLillich) August 24, 2021

Tilman Fertitta, who owns the restaurant where the shooting took place on Saturday, upped the reward to $100,000.

“If you know something -- and somebody does know something -- I’m asking you to please provide us the information so we can remove these persons off the streets before they hurt anyone else,” Turner said.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says his officers are canvassing every camera they can for additional video. He is also planning to travel to New Orleans for Det. Briscoe’s funeral services.

More: ‘Senseless;’ killing of Officer Briscoe leaves Zulu, NOPD, city in mourning + Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

New Orleans Chief Shaun Ferguson says detective Briscoe’s body will lie in state on Friday at the Mahalia Jackson theater. Services will be on Saturday at Xavier University.

Briscoe, a 13-year veteran, and Dyrin “DJ” Riculfy were shot on an off-duty trip to Houston. Briscoe did not survive. Riculfy is in critical condition at a Houston-area hospital.

Friends, family, and law enforcement officers remember Briscoe by his nickname “the gentle giant.”

“He was the type of person who would do anything for you,” says Zulu historian Clarence Becknell.

Briscoe was Zulu’s Province Prince in 2019.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.