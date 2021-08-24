Ask the Expert
Two injured in shooting on Laurel Street

By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on Laurel Street that injured two people.

According to officials, they responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Laurel Street around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, August 24.

BRPD states that a male and female victim sustained apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.

Investigation remains ongoing

