Two injured in shooting on Laurel Street
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:16 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a shooting on Laurel Street that injured two people.
According to officials, they responded to reports of a shooting in the 2700 block of Laurel Street around 8:10 p.m. on Monday, August 24.
BRPD states that a male and female victim sustained apparent gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a local hospital.
Investigation remains ongoing
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.