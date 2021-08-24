Peach Custard Pie

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This recipe is a favorite among the residents of Ruston, La. Over the years, Ruston has become known as the peach capital of Louisiana. The filling in this pie is typical of French and English custards.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients for Pie Crust:

1⅓ cups flour

¼ pound cold butter, chipped

1 tbsp sugar

¼ cup ice water

Method:

In a food processor equipped with a metal blade, combine flour, butter and sugar. Pulse 1 minute or until texture of mixture resembles coarse meal. Continuing to pulse, slowly add a little water at a time, until dough forms into a ball. Remove and place on a floured surface. Roll dough ⅛ inch thick. Firmly press into a 9-inch pie or tart pan. Set aside.

Ingredients for Filling:

6–8 medium peaches

¼ cup heavy whipping cream

2 eggs

½ cup sugar

1–2 tbsps pure vanilla extract (to taste)

pinch cinnamon

pinch nutmeg

¼ cup powdered sugar

Method:

Preheat oven to 375°F. Using a sharp paring knife, cut peaches into ¼-inch slices and discard seeds. Arrange slices neatly around dough until all have been used. Place pie on bottom oven rack and bake approximately 20 minutes to render juices from fruit. While pie is baking, combine all remaining ingredients, except powdered sugar, in a mixing bowl. Whisk until well blended. Remove pie from oven and pour egg mixture evenly over baked peaches. Return pie to oven and bake 20 minutes or until custard is set. Remove from oven and dust generously with powdered sugar. This pie may be duplicated using red or green apples.

