One woman shares her husband’s COVID-19 story, now she wishes more will get vaccinated

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A family of four down to three, the past few months have been hard on the Scott family, missing their dad who died of COVID. Christopher Scott got sick before the vaccine was available to him. His widow, Tina Mayeaux Scott shares a harsh truth, “Getting a vaccine means you don’t have to drive to Gonzales to the crematorium and pick up your loved ones remains.”

Scott says she does not go a day without thinking about her husband. She and Chris both caught COVID back in February. Luckily, Scott got better, but Chris had a tougher time-fighting. He died on March 3rd before his age group qualified for the shot.

“This isn’t a fun thing to go through, this is every day. My husband won’t be able to watch his kids grow up, he won’t get to watch his kids graduate high school and college. He won’t get to walk his daughter down the aisle,” says Scott.

Christopher was 50 years old. Scott says he didn’t have underlying health conditions, it’s why she is sharing his COVID story.

“I don’t want any parent to have to come home to their loved one and say ‘y’all need to come to the hospital and say goodbye to your father.’ You know I’ve learned so much, I’ve learned all of the things I didn’t think I would learn at 53 about burying a spouse,” adds Scott.

Since the vaccines are now available to everyone, Scott hopes more will take advantage of the opportunity to get the shot to protect themselves and those around them. That way no more families have to suffer through the heartbreak her family has felt.

“I want people to understand that they can change their mind about getting vaccinated. I don’t want anyone to have to live through it and been through that,” says Scott.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.