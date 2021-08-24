Ask the Expert
Netflix filming ‘We Have A Ghost’ movie in Donaldsonville’s downtown historic district

By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It appears Louisiana is once again living up to its nickname “Hollywood South.”

As crews with the Netflix movie called, ‘We Have a Ghost,’ are out in full force in the City of Donaldsonville in Ascension Parish.

According to the streaming service Netflix, the movie is about a friendly ghost that turns a family into overnight social media sensations and CIA targets.

“The person that is in charge of this movie has been here before to Donaldsonville. So, he’s excited to continue doing movies here in the City of Donaldsonville,” said Mayor Leroy Sullivan.

Mayor Sullivan is excited about the buzz the movie is bringing to his city.

“They’re renting every parking lot throughout the city, they’re renting certain businesses, they are compensating businesses that are going to be inconvenienced, so there is an economic boost that comes with it,” said Sullivan.

Some stores and businesses in the area have had to temporarily close, like “Grapevine Cafe and Gallery.”

As the Historic District of Donaldsonville is transformed, for various different scenes in the movie.

“We’re just excited. It’s supposed to be two weeks total that they’ll be in Donaldsonville,” said Sullivan.

The Ace Hardware store has a front row seat and is reaping the benefits from production crews who need equipment.

“Just like ladders, electrical cords, adapters to plug in multiple things. Electrical cords, power surges, and things like that,” said Stephanie Hildalgo, an employee at Ace Hardware.

Some of the big stars include Anthony Mackie, David Harbour, and Jennifer Coolidge.

Lieutenant Governor Bill Nungesser says the industry is on the comeback after COVID-19.

“It has a $2.5 billion economic impact on tourism as our studies show,” said Lt. Gov. Nungesser.

He has some ideas to help promote Louisiana even more in the future.

“One of the things we hope to do, is get them to use more speaking parts for local talent. Also, we want them to put the name of the city or town their filming in. So, if it’s a hit, it will draw people to that town or city. And leave behind an artifact, because one day we hope to have a big movie museum of all the great movies in Louisiana,” said Nungesser.

Nungesser says Louisiana has so much to offer for folks across the film industry.

“We’ve got so many unique towns and cities, with so many forts and main streets and historical districts, that you just don’t get anywhere else. So, we’ve got a great opportunity to build in that industry, and I think we’re starting to see that,” said Nungesser.

Production crews are following strict COVID-19 guidelines.

Netflix has required all U.S. actors and ‘Zone A’ personnel to get vaccinated. 

