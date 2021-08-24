Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU requiring all students to show proof of first COVID-19 vaccine dose by Sept. 10

File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
File photo of the Memorial Tower on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU is requiring all students to show proof of their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 10.

Students have until Oct. 15 to submit proof of full vaccination.

This is a breaking news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

WAFB file photo of Tiger Stadium
Proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test required to attend LSU football games in Tiger Stadium
East Baton Rouge Parish School System
Breaking down how COVID-19 testing works in EBR schools
Baton Rouge Police Department
Two injured in shooting on Laurel Street
Tuesday, August 24 heat index forecast.
Another summer scorcher, but relief is on the way