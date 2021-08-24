Judge cuts bond for accused killer nearly in half

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The family of a Baton Rouge murder victim is outraged after a judge drastically reduced the bond for the man’s accused killer. That’s despite the same suspect, 39-year-old Joseph Jarrell Berry, being arrested more than a dozen times over the past twenty years for various cases of alleged robbery, theft, drug and burglary, records show.

Court transcripts also show Berry has failed to appear in court for other charges in the past, leading to at least two bench warrants being issued against him.

In January 2021, Baton Rouge police arrested Berry for the murder of 30-year-old Sylvester Harrison on Enterprise Street and the shooting of a woman. Harrison was found dead inside a vehicle.

A 25-year-old woman, who was in the same vehicle, was shot in her leg but survived.

Berry is currently charged with second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons in that case.

During a court hearing Monday, August 23, District Court Judge Eboni Johnson Rose cut Berry’s bond nearly in half, reducing it from $196,500 to a new bond of $110,000.Judge Rose added a stipulation that if Berry posts bond, he must be fitted with an ankle monitor to track his movements and must abide by a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

Judge Eboni Johnson Rose (Source: 19th JDC)

The family of the victim says they are at a loss as to why the bond was reduced in this case.

Judge Rose did respond to an email seeking comment for this report.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.