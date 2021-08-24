Ask the Expert
Funeral services to honor late NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe

Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.(LinkedIn)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A public viewing to honor New Orleans Police Department Detective and fallen hero, Everett Briscoe, will be held Fri., Aug. 27, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Briscoe, who was senselessly shot and killed while off-duty in Houston last weekend, was a 13-year veteran of the NOPD and a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club for seven years.

A funeral will be at the Xavier University Convocation Center on Saturday, August 28, with a viewing beginning at 8 AM followed by the service at 11 AM. Members of the community are encouraged to attend to pay their respects. In accordance with local COVID-19 health and safety protocols, attendees will be asked to present proof of vaccination or a negative test.

