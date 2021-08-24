Funeral services to honor late NOPD Detective Everett Briscoe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A public viewing to honor New Orleans Police Department Detective and fallen hero, Everett Briscoe, will be held Fri., Aug. 27, from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Mahalia Jackson Theater.

Briscoe, who was senselessly shot and killed while off-duty in Houston last weekend, was a 13-year veteran of the NOPD and a member of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club for seven years.

A funeral will be at the Xavier University Convocation Center on Saturday, August 28, with a viewing beginning at 8 AM followed by the service at 11 AM. Members of the community are encouraged to attend to pay their respects. In accordance with local COVID-19 health and safety protocols, attendees will be asked to present proof of vaccination or a negative test.

