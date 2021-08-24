Former LSU LB Bradie James donates $50K to Mary Bird Perkins

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU great Bradie James did some giving Monday, August 23.

James, whose mother, Etta James, passed away due to breast cancer more than 20 years ago, donated $50,000 to Mary Bird Perkins.

The money will allow the hospital to get out and issue free screenings to hopefully catch cancer early. Those screening will include the Monroe area, James’ hometown.

