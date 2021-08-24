COVID-19 booster shot helps woman with cancer live close-to-normal life

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Lori Langley’s life changed in 2020. And not because of the pandemic. She was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“I was afraid,” she said.

A cancer diagnosis during a pandemic also meant she was at high risk for serious complications if she got sick.

“I definitely would’ve had problems if I had caught the virus in my condition,” Langley said.

But Langley wanted to continue to live and work as she had before her diagnosis.

“It’s very important to try and live your life as normal as possible, for your mental health, your physical health to go out and do and move and keep a good attitude and be positive,” she said.

In order to do that, she was among the first to get a covid vaccine and now she’s among the first to get a booster shot.

“Because my immune system was already taxed battling cancer and of course chemotherapy drugs, all this was harsh on my body, but he still encouraged me to do it and of course take advantage of it,” Langley said.

Langley said the vaccine and booster have helped her live a life closer to normal.

“Now we can go out to dinner, I can take my mask off when I’m eating and I’m very comfortable and confident I’m going to be okay,” she said.

Langley is still taking precautions though and hopes her story will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

“Even though I was in a scary place I still had to do everything I could that was available to me to protect me, my family, and my community,” she said.

Helping the community beat COVID, and people like her beat cancer.

