Breaking down how COVID-19 testing works in EBR schools

By Cali Hubbard
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Efforts are underway to stop the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in local schools. The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board voted to require staff to show their vaccine status and get tested weekly for the virus.

Collection and testing will be done by Orion Laboratories. You start by registering with your school. For more information click here.

The Louisiana Department of Health said they’re providing COVID-19 testing options at no cost to any school in the state with the shared goal to keep schools open and prevent outbreaks of COVID-19 amongst the last population to have access to vaccination (those under 12 years).

Routine testing is available to anyone on the school campus: students, teachers, and staff.

LDH has designed a participant incentive program that will encourage routine participation throughout the Fall 2021 school year to the Spring 2022 school year.

For more information, click here.

