Black cemetery’s historic headstones are getting new home decades after being dumped in Potomac

By WJLA staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KING GEORGE, Va. (WJLA) - The governors of Maryland and Virginia joined the mayor of Washington D.C. on Monday to right a historic wrong.

Gravestones from a Black cemetery established in 1859 had been removed and dumped into the Potomac River.

Efforts are underway to restore the markers to a dignified place of rest.

You can still see the remnants of grave markers dumped 60 years ago along a stretch of the Potomac in King George, Virginia.

They were rediscovered when the property changed hands a few years ago.

The new owner, Virginia state Sen. Richard Stewart, was horrified to see many with clearly legible names.

He began an effort through which he learned they’d come from the old Columbian Harmony Cemetery in D.C., the final resting place for many prominent African Americans dating back to the early 1800s.

In 1959, when the property was sold for development during a time of financial hardship, most of the remains were moved to a new cemetery in Landover, Maryland, but the headstones were treated as scrap and dumped on a riverbank to control erosion.

More than 50 headstones are being moved to a proper memorial area.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said it’s time to write a wrong.

“I think we can all agree that that’s just wrong,” he said. “Those were people. They had families who loved them, and to dump their headstones or sell them for some other uses is dehumanizing. And that was part of the goal, perhaps.”

The recovered gravestones are being relocated to a one-acre memorial garden in the National Harmony Memorial Park in Landover, Maryland.

Meanwhile, Northam says the state of Virginia has approved $4 million for its own memorial.

Virginia’s memorial will honor the tombstones that are illegible or unable to be removed from the water, in a tribute to the 37,000 people once buried at the Columbian Harmony Cemetery.

