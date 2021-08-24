Another summer scorcher, but relief is on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today marks the sixth straight day of heat advisories and/or excessive heat warnings for much of our area, but there is some relief in sight. Today’s heat will likely be similar to what we experienced on Monday, but increasing cloud cover and rain chances should provide relief for the remainder of the week.

Heat advisory for Tuesday, August 24. (WAFB)

Today starts out mainly dry once again, allowing temperatures to quickly climb to or a little above 90° by lunchtime. Heat index values will also soar to 100° or above in many areas by lunch.

Into the afternoon, temperatures in the mid 90s will lead to the gradual development of scattered showers and thunderstorms, but not before the heat index reaches 105°+ in many areas. If working outdoors, please take the heat seriously and take frequent breaks.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, August 24. (WAFB)

High pressure that has produced our hot and somewhat drier weather of late will weaken and open the door for disturbances moving in from the east for the second half of the week and into the weekend. Rain chances climb to 60% by Wednesday and are currently forecast no lower than 50% through the weekend.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, August 24. (WAFB)

Locally heavy rainfall will be possible on just about any given day and the outlook from the Weather Prediction Center shows our area receiving 1 to 4 inches of rain on average over the next 7 days, with highest totals expected closer to the coast.

WPC precipitation forecast through next Tuesday, August 31. (WAFB)

Elsewhere, the tropics have sprung to life right on cue as we begin to move into the most active part historically of the hurricane season. The National Hurricane Center is tracking three separate disturbances this morning. Two in the open Atlantic are of little concern to us at this point, with one located about midway between the Lesser Antilles and Africa, while the other is south of the Cabo Verde Islands in the eastern Atlantic. The first is given a 50% chance of development over the next five days as it moves to the northwest, while the second is given a 40% chance of development as it moves to the west-northwest.

NHC outlook as 1 a.m. Tuesday, August 24. (WAFB)

The areas of most interest for our part of the world is a disturbance moving through the Caribbean. It is given a 60% chance of development as of the 1 a.m. Tuesday outlook. Development will become more likely by late in the week as it reaches the western Caribbean.

From there, it is currently forecast by most computer guidance to head into the southern Gulf. And while just about everything keeps this one to our south, it is worth monitoring since we probably still have several days before a well-defined center forms.

