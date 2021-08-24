$7.8 Million gift in support of LSU and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center strengthens nation-leading Medical Physics Partnership

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A $7.8 million gift from the late Dr. Charles M. Smith of Sulphur, La., will advance cancer treatment through a longstanding partnership with LSU and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center that began in 1980.

LSU and the Cancer Center leverage their education and research expertise through a joint medical and health physics program. The program is improving the quality of patient care locally and, through research and innovation, contributing to enhanced patient care worldwide.

Through Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation, Smith’s estate will establish a Chief of Physics Award to support research and educational activities, a directorship and multiple Scholar Awards to assist graduate student research, as well as an Educational Fund to support graduate education programs. These funds will directly enhance medical physics initiatives now and in the future by fostering education and innovation among students and physicists, advancing research opportunities that will enhance treatments and recruiting the highest quality clinicians in this highly specialized discipline.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.