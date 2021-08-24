Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

$7.8 Million gift in support of LSU and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center strengthens nation-leading Medical Physics Partnership

Dr. Charles M. Smith
Dr. Charles M. Smith(Dr. Charles M. Smith)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A $7.8 million gift from the late Dr. Charles M. Smith of Sulphur, La., will advance cancer treatment through a longstanding partnership with LSU and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center that began in 1980.

LSU and the Cancer Center leverage their education and research expertise through a joint medical and health physics program. The program is improving the quality of patient care locally and, through research and innovation, contributing to enhanced patient care worldwide.

Through Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Foundation, Smith’s estate will establish a Chief of Physics Award to support research and educational activities, a directorship and multiple Scholar Awards to assist graduate student research, as well as an Educational Fund to support graduate education programs. These funds will directly enhance medical physics initiatives now and in the future by fostering education and innovation among students and physicists, advancing research opportunities that will enhance treatments and recruiting the highest quality clinicians in this highly specialized discipline.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

Joseph Berry
Judge cuts bond for accused killer nearly in half
FILE photo - Ochsner front-line healthcare provider Dr. Leo Seoane MD receives the second dose...
Ochsner Health requiring all employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccine or negative test to get into Tiger Stadium
LSU students, faculty, and staff required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine
LSU students, faculty, and staff required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccine