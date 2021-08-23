Ask the Expert
YOUR MONEY: Look out for Labor Day deals

(Source: retailmenot.com)
By Liz Koh
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT
Information provided by RetailMeNot.com

It might still be summer but - spoiler alert - Labor Day is around the corner. This year, Labor Day falls on Monday, September 6, and lucky for you, we’ve got the scoop on what to expect during 2021′s sales.

Inside tip: Labor Day shopping weekend officially starts on Friday, September 3, which is when the sales start their engines!

What to Expect From Labor Day Sales This Year

Labor Day typically is the time for summer clearance events. Many retailers offer end-of-the-season deals on more-expensive items like cars, flights, hotels, mattresses, major appliances, grills and outdoor furniture. You’ll also see markdowns on summer clothing, including swimsuits, shorts and sandals, as well as outdoor toys and camping and hiking gear. So whether you’re gearing up for fall or stocking up for summer next year, Labor Day is a good time to snap up products at a low price.

Now, the impact that Prime Day’s absence this summer will have on Labor Day sales this year remains to be seen. We’re curious if there will be a change in the types of merchandise discounted this Labor Day due to retailers needing to make up for the lack of Prime Day and Black Friday in July shopping activity and revenue.

When Do Labor Day Sales Start?

We typically see Labor Day messaging and deals launching now prior to the actual holiday. Again, 2021 is full of surprises. So sales calendars and cycles might change this year. This year, we started noting Labor Day sales starting the week of August 23.

What Not to Buy During Labor Day Sales

This is always a fun topic to discuss. Yes, Labor Day serves as an opportunity to save on summer buys, but it’s typically not a time to find deals on fall apparel, holiday toys and Halloween decorations and lots more. Those items get markdowns after October.

And though you will see deals on appliances, TVs and other electronics, the sales won’t be as good as they will in late October and November closer to Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

CLICK HERE to see a list of RetailMeNot.com’s Labor Day deals

