What to expect as Tigers go back to school

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Monday, August 23 is a big day for LSU as they welcome tens of thousands of students back to campus for the first day of school.

Not only are staff and faculty excited to see the Tigers back in the classroom, they also have some COVID-19 protocols they want you to know about.

Things like wearing masks indoors including indoor events.

Here are some other protocols they have in place:

All students attending on-campus classes or participating in campus activities will be required to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within five days prior to arrival on campus. Alternatively, students may provide proof of vaccination or a positive test in the last 90 days to opt-out.

Any student who tests positive for COVID-19 during this process should report their positive test in LSU’s Daily Symptom Checker and should isolate at home according to LSU’s COVID-19 protocols.

Students who have a positive test result within 10 days of move in must first isolate for a full 10 days from the date of test and be symptom free prior to arrival on campus.

Students who are not vaccinated will be required to get tested periodically throughout the semester. Testing may be required more frequently for students living in Residential Housing.

Face Coverings

Masks and face coverings are required indoors.

Classroom

Faculty teaching class sections with 100 or more students may opt for a hybrid format where only 50% of students are in the classroom each day during peak infection periods. When infection rates decline significantly for two consecutive weeks, all large classes resume full classroom occupancy. Food and drink are prohibited in the classrooms. Event management staff will be retained and strategically located to facilitate classroom mask enforcement. For classrooms with more than 250 students, additional training will be provided for instructional faculty to help ensure classroom safety.

Events

Masks will be required for all indoor events. A list of attendees must be maintained and available upon request. For indoor events with 100 or more participants, capacity should be limited to 50% of the total occupancy as determined by the venue managers.

Ventilation

Ventilation of classroom spaces is being optimized with a combination of adjustments to air handling by the HVAC system coupled with the addition of portable HEPA air filters.

Physical isolation and quarantine

The following isolation and quarantine protocols are mandated for everyone in the campus community:

For confirmed asymptomatic, individuals must isolate for at least 10 days from the date of the positive test. Individuals may return to campus on day 11 if no fever on day 10.

For confirmed symptomatic, individuals must isolate for at least 10 days from the start of symptoms. Individuals may return to campus on day 11 if no fever on day 10.

If an individual has close contact with someone who is confirmed positive for COVID-19 (close contact is fifteen minutes or more within six feet):

Unvaccinated individuals will quarantine for 10 days unless they receive a positive test, at which point they will move to isolation.

Vaccinated individuals who have been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 are not required to quarantine. However, they should get tested 3-5 days after exposure, even if they do not have symptoms. Vaccinated individuals should also wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until they receive a negative test result. They should isolate for 10 days if they receive a positive test result.

If someone has recovered from COVID-19 in the past 90 days and is exposed again, they do not need to quarantine if ALL of the following are true:

Their illness was laboratory confirmed in the past 90 days.

They have fully recovered.

They do not currently have any symptoms of COVID-19.

Vaccinations

Vaccinations are strongly recommended and are available on campus and elsewhere in the community. This is the most important step every eligible community member can take.

Wastewater Testing

LSU will continue to monitor the wastewater on campus. This has proven to be one of the most effective tools in monitoring the spread of COVID-19. LSU will require those who are associated with spaces identified as having a high prevalence of COVID-19 to get tested, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status.

