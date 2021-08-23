Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

‘Sweet, sweet Connie’ of Grand Funk Railroad fame dies at 66

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,”...
Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Connie Hamzy's death.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Connie Hamzy, a rock ‘n’ roll groupie from Arkansas who was immortalized as “sweet, sweet Connie” in the 1973 Grand Funk Railroad hit “We’re an American Band,” has died.

She was 66.

In 2019, the Little Rock woman told KTHV: “I was determined to become a famous groupie. I really was.”

The Pulaski County Coroner hasn’t released any details on her death, including when she died.

Her cousin, Rita Lawrence, says a funeral home confirmed the death to her.

Grand Funk Railroad’s Don Brewer, who wrote and sang lead vocals on “We’re An American Band,” told The Associated Press he was sorry to hear of Hamzy’s death.

He remembered her as a sweet, outgoing girl who just wanted to be famous.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

The disruption to the global supply chain since the start of the pandemic has spurred a...
Shipping crisis could impact your holiday shopping
Baton Rouge General (BRG) will open a Specialty Infusion Center later this week to administer...
Baton Rouge General to open specialty infusion center for treatment of COVID-19
In this courtroom artist's sketch made from a video screen monitor of a Brooklyn courtroom,...
R. Kelly accuser testifies that he sexually abused her at 17
New Jersey's Middlesex County was hit particularly hard with severe flooding and poor outages...
Cleanup begins in soggy Northeast as Henri plods back to sea
Evacuations in Kabul are picking up the pace as the situation grows tense.
Evacuations in Kabul are picking up the pace as the situation grows tense