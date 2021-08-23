Ask the Expert
Veteran NOPD detective killed in Houston was Southern University, Human Jukebox alum

Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.
Local NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe was fatally shot in Houston Saturday, Aug. 21.(LinkedIn)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (WAFB) - An off-duty New Orleans Police Detective was killed while at a restaurant in Houston during an apparent robbery over the weekend. Everett Briscoe was a 13-year-veteran with NOPD and was a Southern alum and member of the Human Jukebox Marching Band.

Southern released a statement on the tragic death of Detective Briscoe.

The Southern University family extends our condolences to the family and loved ones of New Orleans Police Detective Everett Briscoe. Briscoe was a dedicated and proud alumnus of the university and his beloved Human Jukebox Marching Band, which he represented often as a member of the iconic organization, Zulu. He will be missed tremendously.

Briscoe was the father of two children, sources said.

According to Houston police, the officer sources identified as Briscoe and another man were dining with a group on an outdoor patio when two hooded gunmen approached and demanded their belongings. Though witnesses told Houston police that the victims complied, one of the gunmen fired shots that killed one victim and left another man hospitalized in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting. Investigators said the assailants escaped the scene in a gray or silver four-door Nissan Altima with a paper temporary license plate.

