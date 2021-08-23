Pfizer COVID vaccine could get FDA approval by Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pfizer could become the first COVID-19 vaccine to receive full approval from the Food and Drug Administration by Monday, August 23.

While some people are too young to even get a COVID-19 vaccine, others still won’t get a shot no matter what. But doctors are hopeful that if Pfizer gets full approval from the FDA, that could change the minds of some folks who are still on the fence.

“So really, all it means now is that we’ll be moving from what’s called the EUA or emergency use authorization to a full approval,” said Steven Presley, director of operations for Patient Plus Urgent Care.

Presley added if the FDA does give full approval, that does not mean anything about the vaccine will change.

“It’s the same product, the same two-dose setup that Moderna and Pfizer have had from the beginning,” explained Presley.

He and his colleagues are hoping the FDA’s approval will get more people to the clinics for their shots and in return give some of our healthcare workers a little more room to breathe.

“If personally, a person is waiting to get the vaccine until this approval happens, then I think it’s absolutely a great thing that now they’ll have the confirmation of the approval,” continued Presley.

Some folks around Baton Rouge shared what they think.

“Yeah, I definitely think people will be a lot more comfortable knowing that it is FDA approved and maybe push them to get vaccinated,” said one college student.

“I think it will be a big game-changer,” said another college student. “There’re people that aren’t going to get shots. I mean, some people just don’t like needles, you know. But there’s uh ... there’s no forcing people to get it.”

If Pfizer gets its approval from the FDA, the US military will require service members to get vaccinated and other major US employers could soon follow its lead.

