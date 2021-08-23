Ask the Expert
LSU’s Stingley, York named first-team AP preseason All-Americans

LSU Football
LSU Football(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Information provided by LSU Athletics:

BATON ROUGE, La. - LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and placekicker Cade York on Monday (August 23) were named 2021 Preseason First-Team All-Americans by the Associated Press.

Stingley, a Baton Rouge native who prepped at the Dunham School, goes into the 2021 season looking to join Tommy Casanova as the only three-time first team All-Americans in LSU history. Casanova, who is a member of the College Football Hall of Fame, earned first team All-America honors as a defensive back from 1969-71.

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)
LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (7)(WAFB)

Stingley, who started all 15 games as a true freshman during LSU’s 2019 national championship season, earned consensus All-America honors that year followed by first team All-America recognition from the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) in 2020. Stingley was also voted as the SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2019 after leading the league in interceptions with six, including two in the SEC Championship Game win over Georgia.

In two years with the Tigers, Stingley has recorded 65 tackles, six interceptions and 26 pass breakups. He has also recovered two fumbles and forced another.

York, a junior from McKinney, Texas, kicked his way into the LSU record books last year when he delivered a 57-yard game-winning field goal with 23 seconds left in the 37-34 victory over sixth-ranked Florida in Gainesville.

Cade York of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin...
Cade York of the LSU Tigers during a game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on December 12, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida.(Gus Stark | Gus Stark)

York earned second team All-America honors last year from the Associated Press and the Football Writers Association of America after converting 18-of-21 field goals during the COVID-shortened season. In two years at LSU, York ranks No. 5 in LSU history in career field goals (39) and he’s the school-record holder for most 50-yard field goals in a career (10) and a season (six in 2020).

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

