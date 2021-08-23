Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU forgives more than $7M in student debt

LSU has erased more than $7 million in student debt, from spring 2020 to present.
LSU has erased more than $7 million in student debt, from spring 2020 to present.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Information provided by LSU:

BATON ROUGE, La. - Utilizing allocations from the federal the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, LSU has erased more than $7 million in student debt, from spring 2020 to present.

Including this round of debt relief, LSU has provided more than $25 million in relief funds to students since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In an effort to continue providing access to an LSU education, we have made the decision to clear all unpaid prior tuition and fee balances for LSU students who enrolled at any point during the COVID-19 pandemic period,” said LSU Vice President for Enrollment Management Jose Aviles. “We are committed to ensuring that students have every opportunity to continue their educational pursuits. Their dream is to walk across the stage and receive an LSU diploma, and our job is to do everything we can to make sure that happens.”

Around 4,000 LSU students will be provided with some form of debt relief through this latest initiative.

Students who qualify for the debt relief will receive communication from Financial Aid & Scholarships in the Office of Enrollment Management with more details. The debt forgiveness applies to students with balances owed directly to LSU.

For more information, contact the Office of Financial Aid and Scholarships at covidrelief@lsu.edu.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU to ‘fully review’ FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before university-wide mandate
BESE board meeting on masks abruptly ends due to outraged parents
No plans to reschedule BESE meeting after adjournment last week
LSU Campus
What to expect as Tigers go back to school
Here's what to expect as LSU heads back
Here's what to expect as LSU heads back