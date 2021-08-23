Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Kenneth Gleason sentenced to life in prison for 2017 murder

Kenneth Gleason - Mugshot taken on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's...
Kenneth Gleason - Mugshot taken on Sept. 19, 2017. (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Austin Kemker
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An East Baton Rouge Parish judge has sentenced Kenneth Gleason to life in prison for the September 2017 murder of Donald Smart.

A jury found Gleason guilty of first-degree murder for Smart’s death on April 27.

WAFB’s Austin Kemker reports Smart’s family did not want prosecutor’s to seek the death penalty for Gleason.

RELATED: Kenneth Gleason’s phone records place him in area of Donald Smart’s murder; show searches for Nazis, genocide

Gleason has also been charged with second-degree murder of Bruce Coefield.

Both victims were black men. He was also indicted on two counts of attempted second-degree murder in the non-fatal shooting on Sandy Ridge Drive.

RELATED: Kenneth Gleason’s red Ford Focus is focal point in day 5 of double murder trial

Race played a key role in this case as prosecutor Dana Cummings said Gleason was “hunting black men” during his five-day “reign of terror” in Baton Rouge back in September of 2017.

This is a developing news story. WAFB’s Austin Kemker will have more on this story on 9News at Noon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

(Source: retailmenot.com)
YOUR MONEY: Look out for Labor Day deals
A photo of the Memorial Tower on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU to ‘fully review’ FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine before university-wide mandate
Gov. John Bel Edwards holds a news conference in Baton Rouge, La., on Louisiana's...
Gov. Edwards applauds full FDA approval of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
For 30 years, the Negro Motorist Green Book helped black families safely travel in America.
Louisiana State Museum showcases Negro Motorist Green Book