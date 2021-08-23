Kamara and 2 Tigers land on NFL Network’s Top 100 list

(WAFB) - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara landed on NFL Network’s Top 100 list on Sunday, August 22 as they revealed the top players from No. 40-11. Kamara came in at No. 14, he was previously ranked at No. 42.

Last season, Kamara rushed for 932 yards on 187 attempts with 16 rushing touchdowns. The former third round pick out of Tennessee also hauled in 83 passes for 756 yards and five more scores.

He became the first back in NFL history to have at least 500 yards rushing and 500 yards receiving in each of his first four seasons.

LSU also landed two players in the network’s top players with All-Pro Jamal Adams coming in at No. 31, in 2020 he was ranked No. 27. and Super Bowl Champion Devin White landing at No. 28 after not being ranked in 2020.

White, coming off his second season in the NFL had 140 total tackles, with 15 tackles-for-loss, and nine sacks. The former No. 5 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft was instrumental in the Bucs Super Bowl win, leading the defense in tackles with 12 total, two tackles-for-loss, and one interception.

Adams, recently became the leagues highest paid safety after agreeing to a four-year $70 million extension with the Seattle Seahawks. Last season, Adams set the record for sacks by a defensive back with 9.5.

