Fire destroys C.A.R. Audio

Fire destroyed C.A.R. Audio on Choctaw Drive near North Foster Drive on Monday, August 23, 2021.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a business on Monday, August 23.

BRFD spokesman Justin Hill said it happened at C.A.R. Audio, which is located on Choctaw Drive near North Foster Drive, around 2:30 p.m.

He explained responding crews found flames shooting from the front corner of the roof and were able to get the fire under control after going inside.

He added the cause of the fire is still under investigation. The building is a total loss.

