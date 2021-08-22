Ask the Expert
Saints fans and businesses prepare for first game under vaccine mandate

Mother's Restaurant manager says they usually serve plenty of Saint's fans on gameday. Not sure what to expect to start this season.(WVUE)
By Josh Roberson
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Starting Monday, Aug. 23, Mayor Latoya Cantrell says the city will begin enforcing it’s new vaccine mandate, which requires business owners to ask for a vaccine card or a negative covid test from each of their customers.

If they don’t comply, owners risk being fined or shut down.

Alex Salas is the manager at Mother’s Restaurant on Poydras and says his staff is following the same rules as the customers, and is hopeful the protocol will prompt more people to get vaccinated.

“a lot of customers were actually appreciative that we’re doing this,” said Salas.

“They know they’re coming in and they can eat in a safe place.”

There’s also the question of what the turnout will look like Monday night, when newly named Caesar’s Super Dome opens up for it’s first Saint’s home game against the Jaguars in preseason.

“In regards to the dome, some fans are going to say you know I’m just going to stay home and wait it out,” said Salas.

Salas say’s he loves that Saint’s fans choose Mother’s as a gameday breakfast spot, but doesn’t know what to expect with the vaccine mandate in place to start the 2021 season.

The Saints organization has remained committed to following the mandate, even partnering with Ochsner to give fans their first vaccine dose at the dome on game day, which meets the requirement for fans to get inside.

Masks are also required to be worn inside the Super Dome unless eating or drinking.

Saints statement regarding New Orleans Vaccine Mandate
Salas says no matter what the turnout looks like, the “Who Dat Nation” isn’t going anywhere.

“Whether present or in spirit, the Who Dat Nation will always be there to support our Saints.”

