OLOL set to receive staff boost

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - To help fight the fourth surge of COVID, Our Lady of the Lake is boosting its staff with help from the Louisiana Department of Health.

Hospital leaders say they expect to add nearly 100 more healthcare workers.

The hospital system also hopes to open more than 50 beds at its facilities across the state.

Those healthcare workers will receive a warm welcome at a ceremony Monday, August 23.

