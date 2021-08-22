Off-duty NOPD detective slain at Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, sources say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The off-duty New Orleans police officer fatally shot during an apparent weekend robbery at a Houston restaurant was 13-year veteran Everett Briscoe, police and law enforcement sources told Fox 8 late Saturday night (Aug. 21).

Neither the Houston nor New Orleans police departments have publicly identified the victim shot to death around 5:17 p.m. at the Grotto Ristorante near Houston’s Galleria area. But multiple sources confirmed it was Briscoe, a detective in the Narcotics Division who served the force as a homicide detective as recently as 2018, and before that as an officer in the First District patrolling Treme and parts of Mid-City.

Briscoe was the father of two children, the sources said.

According to Houston police, the officer sources identified as Briscoe and another man were dining with a group on an outdoor patio when two hooded gunmen approached and demanded their belongings. Though witnesses told Houston police that the victims complied, one of the gunmen fired shots that killed one victim and left another man hospitalized in critical condition.

No suspects have been arrested in the shooting. Investigators said the assailants escaped the scene in a gray or silver four-door Nissan Altima with a paper temporary license plate.

“I want to talk to Houston today. We’re better than this,” Houston police chief Troy Finner angrily told reporters outside the restaurant. “We’re not going to let a few little thugs tear down our city. ... Somebody knows them. And I want everybody in every neighborhood to stand up and give us some information so we can get these individuals in custody.”

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson issued a statement saying, “We are certain the Houston Police Department will work diligently to find the perpetrators of this terrible crime. We are praying for the family of our fallen officer. We are also praying for the family of the second victim in this incident.”

Tributes to the fallen officer began appearing on social media platforms Saturday night, including several from law enforcement figures and others from members of the Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club.

“Tragic is a understatement, Everett Briscoe,” a woman wrote on Facebook. “You will be missed by so many people. I’m totally speechless. We are praying for your beautiful wife and entire family.”

“My brother and NOPD officer Everett Briscoe,” a man posted. “Truly tired of saying Rest In Peace to our brothers and sisters, like there isn’t enough going on around us daily and a pandemic. What’s so hard about living in peace?”

Another man wrote, “The world that we live in is very sickening. I’m very tired of all this crime, not only in New Orleans but in America. ... They took a good man that was trying to enjoy himself from the stressful job of protecting citizens of New Orleans.”

“This is a real hurting feeling,” a firearms instructor wrote. “Everett Briscoe, dang man. I guess God needed you to protect his gates.”

Finner, the Houston police chief, said, “Superintendent Ferguson told me he’s a well-respected officer. ... Y’all know I’m very respectful of people. But right now, I’m damn mad. It makes no sense. You can’t make sense out of it. I’m very upset, and not just because it’s an off-duty police officer. That hurts. But every victim of violent crime, it means something to me.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell issued a statement Saturday saying, “My condolences go out to the family of our fallen officer and the NOPD team during this difficult time.”

The restaurant where the crime took place is owned by Tilman Fertitta, the billionaire owner of the Landry’s restaurant chain and the NBA’s Houston Rockets.

