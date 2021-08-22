Missing juvenile found safe, according to BRPD

UPDATE: According to a spokesperson with the Baton Rouge Police Department, Rashard Smith has been located in the Baton Rouge area.

Authorities say Smith was found safe and unharmed and has been reunited with his family.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is searching for a missing juvenile.

Authorities are looking for 9-year-old Rashard Smith.

Rashard Smith (BRPD)

According to police, Smith was last seen in the 700 block of Iberville Street on Saturday, Aug. 21.

Anyone who has seen Rashard Smith, or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 389-2000.

