High heat here, Henri heading North

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We had a heat advisory yesterday, and we’ll have another for today.

Technically, these heat advisories typically indicate that heat index values will peak over 108 degrees. \In the Baton Rouge area, we won’t see this much heat, but certainly expect readings between 100 and 104. As for our rain chances, they will be limited over the next 48 hours, with only a 20% chance of an isolated afternoon shower, that’s at best, followed by a 30% chance on Monday.

Rain amounts will be low for most of the week, nothing strong or severe expected, and no flood threat either. This upcoming work week will feature a return to a more typical summertime weather pattern with rain chances going up and forecast high temperatures going down.

For most of the extended, we’ll have highs in the low 90s and probability of precipitation around 40% to 50%. The tropics will be quiet next week due to a surge of African dust however, Long Island and New England will be dealing with Tropical Storm Henri today and tomorrow. Take care and stay cool.

