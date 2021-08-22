Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

7 Afghans killed in chaos at Kabul airport, British military says

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2021 at 1:31 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - The chaos around Kabul’s international airport saw another seven Afghan civilian killed in crowds, the British military said Sunday, showing the danger still posed to those trying to flee the Taliban’s takeover of the country.

The deaths come as a new, perceived threat from the Islamic State group affiliate in Afghanistan has seen U.S. military planes do rapid, diving combat landings at the airport surrounded by Taliban fighters. Other aircraft have shot off flares on takeoff, an effort to confuse possible heat-seeking missiles targeting the planes.

The changes come as the U.S. Embassy issued a new security warning Saturday telling citizens not to travel to the Kabul airport without individual instruction from a U.S. government representative. Officials declined to provide more specifics about the IS threat but described it as significant. They said there have been no confirmed attacks as yet by the militants, who have battled the Taliban in the past.

On Sunday, the British military acknowledged the seven deaths of civilians in the crowds in Kabul. There have been stampedes and crushing injuries in the crowds, especially as Taliban fighters fire into the air to drive away those desperate to get on any flight out of the country.

“Conditions on the ground remain extremely challenging but we are doing everything we can to manage the situation as safely and securely as possible,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

___

Akhgar reported from Istanbul and Gambrell from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
A St. Louis doctor says a set of X-rays shows the difference getting vaccinated against...
COVID lung X-rays show difference between vaccinated, unvaccinated
Firefighters climbed the tank to convince the woman swimming inside to come to them. They were...
Woman found swimming inside water tank filled with 350,000 gallons of water
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
The chase ended near the CVS pharmacy on Jefferson at Bluebonnet where the suspect was shot.
Man kills one, injures four in BR Sunday, deputies say

Latest News

At least eight people have been killed and dozens are missing after heavy flooding destroyed...
At least 10 killed in Tennessee flash floods; dozens missing
Catastrophic flooding in Middle Tennessee left at least eight dead and dozens missing Saturday...
Multiple deaths, water rescues after flooding in Tennessee
A 29-year-old father was shot in the head and slumped over the steering wheel while driving on...
Brothers steer car to safety after dad fatally shot on Houston freeway
FILE - This Aug. 11, 2019, file photo shows a Visa logo on a credit card in New Orleans.
Major credit card processor reports systems working after nationwide outage