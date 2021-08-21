Ask the Expert
Three BRPD officers injured after crash with suspected drunk driver

BRPD unit (Source: WAFB)
By Robb Hays
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Three Baton Rouge police officers were injured while working a crash on Interstate 10 early Saturday morning after a suspected drunk driver plowed into the original accident scene, BRPD spokesman Sgt. Don Coppola said.

The car the man was driving hit two officers standing outside their police units and another police unit that had an officer inside, the spokesman said.

One of the officers who was standing outside his unit suffered severe head injuries while the other suffered a broken leg. The officer who was inside the police unit had multiple leg injuries. All three officers were transported to a hospital.

Officers arrested the driver, Joseph A. White, 27, of Gonzales. He was charged with DWI as well as several counts of negligent injuring and one count of reckless operation. His blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, investigators said.

Officers said White had a strong smell of alcohol on his breath and had “blood shot eyes, slurred speech, and poor balance,” according to the arrest record.

He was also charged as a fugitive out of Caddo parish where records show he is wanted on charges of possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The incident happened near College Drive just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

