Lower rain chances spell hotter weekend

By Jared Silverman
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A heat advisory will be in effect both Saturday and Sunday for the viewing area due to heat index readings between 100 and 110 degrees.

Our rain chances this weekend will be very low, only 10% Saturday, and 20% Sunday with highs both days in the low to mid 90s.

Rain chances will return to a more typical summertime weather pattern next week, which means as rain increases, temperatures should drop down a bit. The good news about next week will be the African dust.

Yes, it’s bad for upper respiratory ailments, but it will be a good thing since it should put a lid on the hurricane season next week. Speaking of the tropics, Grace already is moving inland in Mexico, but the focus shifts to Tropical Storm Henri, which is expected to become a category one hurricane. It is now expected to make landfall on Long Island during the day Sunday, then move north through New England.

