Louisiana Department of Health announces COVID-19 testing sites at LSU, Southern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health has announced several COVID-19 testing sites operated by the Louisiana Army National Guard (LANG) will be set up across the state during the week of Aug. 23-29.

In Region 2, which includes East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, Ascension, Iberville and Point Coupee parishes, there will be three testing sites set up, two at LSU and one at Southern.

Those testing sites are listed below:

LSU Campus: Student Union Building, 254 S. Stadium Drive, Baton Rouge, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Southern University: Moody Sports Complex, 801 Harding Boulevard, Baton Rouge, 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday

University Recreation Sports and Adventure Complex, Gourrier Avenue, Baton Rouge, 8:00 a.m.-6:00 p.m., Monday-Saturday

Testing is for ages three and older. There is no cost, and no identification is needed. Test results are available by calling 1-866-MYQUEST (1-866-697-8378), but note that wait times can be lengthy. Test results are also available through the Quest online portal or app.

If you are unable to make it to a LANG testing location, no-cost testing is available by appointment at select Walgreens locations through a partnership between Walgreens and the Department of Health. These locations offer testing seven days a week to people ages three and older. Appointments are required; CLICK HERE TO MAKE YOURS.

As COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to surge among unvaccinated individuals, Gov. John Bel Edwards is calling upon all Louisianans to take action to slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state by getting their vaccine if they have not yet done so or by helping their family, friends and neighbors get the shot. Vaccines are available to everyone ages 12 and older.

