Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Henri on track to hit New England as hurricane

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 21, 2021 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Parts of the Northeast could begin to experience impacts as soon as late Saturday from Tropical Storm Henri.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center expects the system to become a hurricane by the end of the day.

Storm surge and the tide could cause high water as Henri moves inland.

Heavy rain and wind may also produce flooding.

Henri is on track to make a direct hit in New England.

It could be the first hurricane to do so in the region since Hurricane Bob in 1991, a Category 2 storm that killed at least 17 people.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB file photo of Gov. John Bel Edwards speaking at a COVID-19 news conference on May 1, 2021.
Gov. Edwards addresses state’s fourth COVID-19 surge; points out benefits of monoclonal antibody infusion
A vehicle went airborne and landed on an unoccupied truck on LA 16 in Livingston Parish on...
Vehicle goes airborne, lands on top of truck in Livingston Parish
Authorities respond to child left in hot car.
BRPD responds to child found in hot car
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Stats, links related to COVID-19
Republic Services has dumped thousands of dollars into political campaign funds amid ongoing...
THE INVESTIGATORS: Republic Services dumps thousands into political campaign funds amid ongoing garbage complaints

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, August 21
Lower rain chances spell hotter weekend
The chaos continues at the airport in Kabul.
In Kabul, a fearful wait for US to deliver on evacuation vow
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Oregon, Oregon State to require vaccination proof to attend
Medical workers at Oregon Health and Science University say the latest surge in covid cases is...
Inside Oregon ICU overrun with COVID