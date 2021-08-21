BRPD responds to child found in hot car

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a child found in a hot car on Oak Grove Drive just off of North Sherwood Forest Drive.

When authorities, arrived they found an infant in the vehicle who was unresponsive.

According to BRPD, the coroner’s office was contacted.

This is a developing situation and the story will update once new information becomes available.

