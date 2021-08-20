West Baton Rouge has the3rd highest population growth in Louisiana, according the 2020 U.S. Census

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - For the smallest parish in the state of Louisiana, a jump in population means the parish could be doing something right.

“We are kind of like a little hidden gem, it’s not hidden as much anymore. One of the things, it’s going t be all of the growth, it’s going to allow us for better infrastructure,” says Patrick Hobbins west baton rouge’s chamber of commerce acting executive director. Hobbins says the past few years, they’ve seen more folks buying houses on the west side of the river, and once of the major reasons why is the job industry. “There’s always been a lot of people who work here, we’ve got a great chemical sector, Petro Chemical Industries, large and growing in West Baton Rouge. Now, we’ve got other sectors coming up as well,” adds Hobbins.

Along with the jobs, the parish officials say their drainage has been a draw. West Baton Rouge did not have major flooding back in 2016 like the majority of East Baton Rouge. As more folks come in, the parish is looking at their long-term plan to keep resources up to date.

“The thing that the administration and counselor have been able to do is just aforethought by making sure that we had water and gas things like that; we driven an additional well,” says Jason Manola who is the executive assistant to WBR’s parish president.

The WBR Parish Government says they are planning to expand on infrastructure as the population grows.

