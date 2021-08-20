Ask the Expert
Vehicle goes airborne, lands on top of truck in Livingston Parish

A vehicle went airborne and landed on an unoccupied truck on LA 16 in Livingston Parish on...
A vehicle went airborne and landed on an unoccupied truck on LA 16 in Livingston Parish on Friday, August 20, 2021.(Louisiana State Police)
By Robb Hays
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition Friday morning after his truck went airborne and knocked out a utility pole before landing on top of another vehicle.

The man was driving north on Highway 16 in Livingston Parish when he ran off the road, Louisiana State Police Trooper Taylor Scrantz said.

The man’s vehicle landed on top of a truck parked at Hebron Baptist Church on Highway 16 just south of Hillon Hood Road. The parked truck was not occupied.

Highway 16 is currently closed in that area, with traffic being detoured.

Utility crews quickly arrived on the scene to work on restoring power to the area.

