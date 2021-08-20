Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

US keeps ban on nonessential border crossings to slow COVID-19

FILE - In this Aug. 9 2021, file photo a Canada Border Services Agency officer hands documents...
FILE - In this Aug. 9 2021, file photo a Canada Border Services Agency officer hands documents back to a motorist entering Canada at the Douglas-Peace Arch border crossing, in Surrey, British Columbia, Canada. The U.S. government on Friday, Aug 20, extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID despite increase pressure to lift the restriction.(DARRYL DYCK | Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Friday extended a ban on nonessential travel along the borders with Canada and Mexico to slow the spread of COVID-19 despite increasing pressure to lift the restriction.

U.S. border communities that are dependent on shoppers from Mexico and Canada and their political representatives have urged the Biden administration to lift the ban. In addition, Canada recently began letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country.

But the Department of Homeland Security said in a tweet Friday that the restrictions on nonessential travel were still needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and the delta variant. It extended the ban until at least Sept. 21.

DHS said it is working with public health and medical experts to determine how to “safely and sustainably resume normal travel.”

The travel restrictions have been in place since early in the pandemic in March 2020 and repeatedly extended while allowing commercial traffic and essential crossings to continue.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bulldozer toppled off I-10 near College Drive on Thursday, August 19, 2021. No injuries were...
Bulldozer falls off of trailer, causes delays on I-10
BRPD: Baker man found shot to death in his vehicle on Kaufman Street
Fredrick Roddy
Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in
(Source: WAFB)
EBR Schools will require staff to show status of vaccination, get tested weekly for COVID-19
Reports say Janice Spears was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend
Shots fired outside of the Baker Police Department sends one woman to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect

Latest News

After striking Haiti and impacting other Caribbean islands this week as a tropical storm,...
Grace heads for a second hurricane hit on Mexican coast
A.W. Mumford Stadium (Source: Southern University)
Southern University Board to meet virtually Friday; talks of renaming A.W. Mumford Stadium likely
Face mask requirements are posted at the various entrances at the Rose E. McCoy Auditorium...
COVID anxiety rising amid delta surge, AP-NORC poll finds
Some frozen shrimp products have been targeted by an FDA recall.
Seafood recall expands to include frozen shrimp