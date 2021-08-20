Southern University Board to meet virtually Friday; talks of renaming A.W. Mumford Stadium likely

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Board of Supervisors will meet virtually Friday, Aug. 20 beginning at 9 a.m.

One of the items on the meeting agenda is a request to authorize the renaming of the football field at A.W. Mumford Stadium to the Pete Richardson Football Field, after the former coach.

University leaders will also discuss the policy regarding student-athletes using their name, image and likeness.

The meeting will be streamed live via Southern’s Youtube page.

