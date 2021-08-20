Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Southern University Board to meet virtually Friday; talks of renaming A.W. Mumford Stadium likely

A.W. Mumford Stadium (Source: Southern University)
A.W. Mumford Stadium (Source: Southern University)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Southern University Board of Supervisors will meet virtually Friday, Aug. 20 beginning at 9 a.m.

One of the items on the meeting agenda is a request to authorize the renaming of the football field at A.W. Mumford Stadium to the Pete Richardson Football Field, after the former coach.

University leaders will also discuss the policy regarding student-athletes using their name, image and likeness.

The meeting will be streamed live via Southern’s Youtube page.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MEETING LIVE.

Click here to download the meeting agenda and supporting documents.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bulldozer toppled off I-10 near College Drive on Thursday, August 19, 2021. No injuries were...
Bulldozer falls off of trailer, causes delays on I-10
BRPD: Baker man found shot to death in his vehicle on Kaufman Street
Fredrick Roddy
Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in
(Source: WAFB)
EBR Schools will require staff to show status of vaccination, get tested weekly for COVID-19
Reports say Janice Spears was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend
Shots fired outside of the Baker Police Department sends one woman to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect

Latest News

Drew Brees and Luke Siegel
Saints fan befriended by Brees after accident, dies of COVID at 15
There is help available for veterans who may need it.
Help available for veterans struggling to cope with latest developments in Afghanistan
Resources available for veterans as events in Afghanistan unfold
Resources available for veterans as events in Afghanistan unfold
Crews respond to house fire on Colorado Street
Crews respond to house fire on Colorado Street