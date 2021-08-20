Southern plans to work on communication during scrimmage

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern will kick off its season at Troy on September 4.

The Jags were able to get in some work before the rain moved through on Thursday, August 19.

On top of situations, head coach Jason Rollins said Saturday’s scrimmage will be a good test of on-field, off-field communications for special teams and the coaches.

It will be the first time in 25 years of coaching that Rollins will take the field as a head coach.

