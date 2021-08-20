Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Southern plans to work on communication during scrimmage

Southern head coach Jason Rollins
Southern head coach Jason Rollins(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Kevin Batiste
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern will kick off its season at Troy on September 4.

The Jags were able to get in some work before the rain moved through on Thursday, August 19.

On top of situations, head coach Jason Rollins said Saturday’s scrimmage will be a good test of on-field, off-field communications for special teams and the coaches.

It will be the first time in 25 years of coaching that Rollins will take the field as a head coach.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Reports say Janice Spears was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend
Shots fired outside of the Baker Police Department sends one woman to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect
'We have to let it go'- Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
‘We have to let it go’ - Doctors say Ivermectin will not help treat COVID-19
Fredrick Roddy
Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in
Parents outraged at BESE meeting
BESE adjourns meeting on school COVID-19 protocols; crowd of outraged parents linger
BRPD: Baker man found shot to death in his vehicle on Kaufman Street

Latest News

The Southern University football special will air on WAFB on Saturday, August 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Southern University football is back!
Jay Johnson names Tyler Nordgren new Director of Baseball Operations
If you plan on traveling to the Rose Bowl for LSU’s season opener on Sept. 4, masks will be...
L.A. County issues new mask mandate, will be required for LSU-UCLA game
Seattle Seahawks defensive back Jamal Adams (33)
Seahawks make former Tiger Jamal Adams highest paid safety in the NFL