Source: Saints sign safety Jeff Heath

(Source: Mark Lagrange/WVUE)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints have signed veteran safety Jeff Heath, according to a league source.

Heath last played with the Raiders in 2020 and led the team with three interceptions.

Heath spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Dallas Cowboys. He has 11 career interceptions.

