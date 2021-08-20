Maason Smith primed for breakout season at LSU

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rivals recruiting service ranked Maason Smith the No. 1 overall recruit in the country for 2021 when he enrolled at LSU. It only took a few practices in the spring for Coach Orgeron to get a full gauge of how special Smith was.

“He’s our best pass rusher inside right now. Right now, five or six days of spring. There’s no question he’s going to play, he’s going to play a lot. He can push for a starting position. He’s a very athletic big man,” said Ed Orgeron.

Fast forward to this summer, and the praise is getting much louder from teammates.

“He’s definitely a freak man. He’s different man. He brings something to the table. Coming in as a freshman, you don’t see that too many times. It’s very rare to see those type of guys come in. Just natural ability. That’s what it is, natural ability. He’s one of those guys you can’t tweak too much, because you don’t want to mess up that natural ability. You find areas, look this can help your game a little bit better if you add this to it. He’s definitely one of those guys. Great player, great person. Maason takes coaching well. He wants to get better,” said defensive end Andre Anthony.

“He’s very gifted, he’s a gifted athlete, a freak. Everyone knows how big of a name he was coming out of high school. He really hasn’t sold himself short. Living up to the hype that is Maason Smith. He’s been doing great things for us. He’s really given us all good looks, and helping the old guys get better. I believe he’s going to get a lot of playing time. He’s going to be a force to be reckoned with,” said right tackle Austin Deculus.

