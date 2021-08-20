Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Hurricane watch issued as TS Henri tracks toward New England

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A hurricane watch has been issued for Tropical Storm Henri as the system appears to be heading toward New England.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Henri is on track to begin impacting the region by Sunday.

The hurricane watch covers parts of New York’s Long Island, and coastal Connecticut and Massachusetts. Forecasters say the main threats are storm surge, wind and rain.

Henri is out at sea in the Atlantic Ocean and heading west, but is expected to make a turn toward the north and approach the New England coast.

It is expected to strengthen into a hurricane by Saturday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A bulldozer toppled off I-10 near College Drive on Thursday, August 19, 2021. No injuries were...
Bulldozer falls off of trailer, causes delays on I-10
BRPD: Baker man found shot to death in his vehicle on Kaufman Street
Fredrick Roddy
Suspect in shooting outside of Baker Police Station turns himself in
(Source: WAFB)
EBR Schools will require staff to show status of vaccination, get tested weekly for COVID-19
Reports say Janice Spears was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend
Shots fired outside of the Baker Police Department sends one woman to the hospital, and police are still searching for the suspect

Latest News

FILE — In this July 30, 2021 file photo, Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, N.Y., gets the Johnson &...
Do I need a booster if I got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?
White House officials announced plans to offer a booster shot to fully vaccinated Americans who...
What about Johnson and Johnson boosters?
A photo taken at an antibody clinic in Jacksonville, Fla., shows a patient lying on the floor.
Photo shows COVID-19 patients lying on floor of antibody clinic
There is help available for veterans who may need it.
Help available for veterans struggling to cope with latest developments in Afghanistan
Resources available for veterans as events in Afghanistan unfold
Resources available for veterans as events in Afghanistan unfold