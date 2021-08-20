Ask the Expert
Help available for veterans struggling to cope with latest developments in Afghanistan

There is help available for veterans who may need it.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday morning, the United States Military is working to speed up the pace of the airlifts and evacuations in Afghanistan at the Kabul Airport.

Officials have reported they were able to get at least 3,000 people out yesterday, including 350 Americans.

The deadline to evacuate thousands more who are still stranded there is August 31st.

Keeping up with the latest developments in Afghanistan is important but it can be tough news to digest for veterans who served in the area.

There is help available if you need to talk.

The La. Department of Veterans Affairs has a list of resources available for veterans who may need it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

