Four-star guard Justice Williams reclassifies for 2021

(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Four-star shooting guard Justice Williams has reclassified for the 2021 recruiting cycle and will be joining the LSU men’s basketball team for the upcoming season.

Last season, Williams spent his junior year at Montverde Academy in Florida. According to 247Sports, Williams was rated as the No. 4 shooting guard and No. 40 overall player in the nation for the class of 2022.

Montverde posted a record of 24-1 during the 2020-21 season and captured another Geico National Title. Williams played for Team Final on the AAU circuit which won the Southern Jamfest in Hampton, Virginia and the prestigious Nike EYBL Peach Jam in Georgia.

Williams is a native of Philadelphia and transferred from Philadelphia Roman Catholic High School where his team was making a run at the PIAA Class 6A title in 2020.

