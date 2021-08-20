Fire officials investigating cause of house fire on West Garfield Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire that happened Friday, Aug. 20 in the 1100 block of West Garfield Street.

According to BRFD, firefighters arrived on scene just before noon to find fire coming from the front of the home.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within minutes, according to a spokesperson with the department.

No one was home at the time and no injuries have been reported.

Red Cross was called to assist the resident who came home during the incident, officials report.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

