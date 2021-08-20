Fall sports are back! Southern University Athletics hosting Fan Fest

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of us can’t wait to see our student-athletes on the fields and fans in the stands for fall sports. Southern University Athletics is hosting Fan Fest on Saturday, August 21.

The free event will take place inside A.W. Mumford Stadium. It will start with the Jaguars Football team hosting an intersquad scrimmage beginning at 10:00 a.m. Gates will open at 9:00 a.m.

Following the scrimmage, the football team will be joined on the field by the volleyball, cross-country and soccer teams, where the fans will have the chance to meet and greet with student-athletes and coaches. During this time, student-athletes will be passing out and autographing posters for the upcoming fall seasons.

Fans will have a chance to hear from Southern Interim Head Football Coach Jason Rollins as well as live performances by the Human Jukebox and SU Cheerleaders to top off the festivities.

They’re asking you to mask up as they look forward to seeing Jaguar Nation.

