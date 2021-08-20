EBR School Board will require staff to show proof of vaccination, get tested weekly for COVID-19
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has voted to require staff to show proof of vaccination and get tested weekly for COVID-19.
Board members voted 5-3 to institute the requirements.
The requirements are subject to any exceptions recognized by the law.
This is a developing story. There will be a full report on 9News at 10.
