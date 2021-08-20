Ask the Expert
EBR School Board will require staff to show proof of vaccination, get tested weekly for COVID-19

(Source: WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:53 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School Board has voted to require staff to show proof of vaccination and get tested weekly for COVID-19.

Board members voted 5-3 to institute the requirements.

The requirements are subject to any exceptions recognized by the law.

This is a developing story. There will be a full report on 9News at 10.

