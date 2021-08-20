Crews respond to house fire on Colorado Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire that started early Friday morning in Baton Rouge.

According to a spokesperson with EMS, crews responded to the house fire in the LSU area near Colorado Street and Highland Road.

EMS confirmed with WAFB that no injuries have been reported in the fire.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.