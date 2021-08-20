BUKU fest canceled

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As the fourth surge of COVID continues to ravage the state of Louisiana and the healthcare system, another notable New Orleans festival has been canceled.

Organizers of BUKU Fest say they’ve spent the last few weeks “trying to hang on,” but have canceled BUKU: Planet B, which was scheduled to take place this October.

Ticket holders will receive an email soon with details about refunds and the rollover process.

“By putting the health of the community first NOW, we believe we are doing the right thing to preserve the FUTURE and ensure that this surge is the last,” organizers said on Twitter.

making a tough call re: planet B. refund emails comin’ next week, get vaxxed + stay safe. see y’all in 2022. pic.twitter.com/Kqz3WX05Hy — The BUKU Project (@thebukuproject) August 20, 2021

